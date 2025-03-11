Noramco Group invests $25M in its Halo Pharma sterile injectable manufacturing

The Noramco Group is investing $25 million in its Halo Pharma facility in Whippany, New Jersey, to bolster sterile injectable manufacturing capabilities at the site.

The expansion will add syringe, cartridge, and vial filling, addressing shortages in the U.S. injectable supply chain. With demand for sterile injectables rising, the initiative aims to provide domestic manufacturing options for pharmaceutical companies seeking reliable supply chain solutions.

The investment includes the installation of a high-speed Groninger UFVN FlexFill filling line and a SKAN isolator, increasing production efficiency and regulatory compliance. The facility will be able to manufacture batches ranging from 5,000 to 250,000 units, with an annual production capacity exceeding 50 million units. Initial container systems will include ready-to-fill syringes and vials, with additional formats to be introduced based on market demand.

Sterile injectables remain one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical market, with capacity constraints contributing to ongoing drug shortages. The expansion will support both branded and generic pharmaceutical companies, helping to reinforce domestic production of critical drugs. The new capabilities will complement Halo Pharma’s existing expertise in manufacturing oral solid dose, semi-solid, and liquid formulations.

Facility renovations will continue through 2025, aligning with EU Annex 1 compliance for European market access while maintaining U.S. quality standards. Additional investments in packaging automation are planned for 2026 to enhance manufacturing efficiency.

Halo Pharma, which has operations in Whippany, New Jersey, and Montreal, Quebec, provides manufacturing services while catering to brand and generic pharmaceutical customers from development through commercialization.