Micreos Pharmaceuticals taps Northway Biotech for endolysin manufacturing

Micreos Pharmaceuticals has partnered with biologics contract development and manufacturing organization Northway Biotech to develop scalable cGMP production processes for Micreos’ biologic therapeutic MEndoB.

The investigational engineered endolysin therapy is set to enter clinical trials in the coming months for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Micreos’ MEndoB is a first-in-class dual-active domain therapeutic designed to target harmful pathogens associated with disease flares.

Under the agreement, Northway Biotech will apply its biologics manufacturing expertise to support Micreos’ program, including cell bank manufacturing, analytical method development, and process scale-up for cGMP drug substance production. The partnership also includes the preparation of regulatory documentation to support future clinical trials.

“This partnership with Northway Biotech marks a significant milestone for Micreos as we advance our engineered endolysins into scalable therapeutics for clinical trials,” CEO Matt Regan said in a statement.

Micreos is developing its engineered endolysins to address unmet medical needs in dermatology and oncology, aiming to provide a targeted approach without triggering drug resistance.

Northway Biotech expects to deliver cGMP drug substance material by late summer 2025. The company, which operates facilities in Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the United States, specializes in process development and manufacturing for biopharmaceutical products.