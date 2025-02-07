Uniphar expands global network with new facilities in US, Netherlands, and Ireland

Uniphar has expanded its global logistics network with the launch of three new facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Ireland, as reported by PMLive on Wednesday.

The additional sites, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, Lelystad, Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland, aim to strengthen the company’s pharmaceutical and medtech supply chain capabilities, supporting the delivery of specialty medicines and complex therapies worldwide.

The Raleigh facility spans 65,000 square feet and is designed for pharmaceutical storage, including ambient, cold-chain, and freezer storage. It features clean rooms for clinical trials, a DEA-approved vault for controlled substances, and a warehouse management system to ensure compliance with FDA, ISO, and DSCSA regulations.

Uniphar’s European expansion includes the 9,000-square-meter G-Park Lelystad facility, located in the strategically positioned Lelystad Airport Business Park. The site offers high-bay racking, controlled ambient storage, and sustainable infrastructure, including solar energy and a triple redundant power supply. Meanwhile, the Dublin facility adds 35,000 square meters of logistics capacity, supporting cold-chain storage and built to LEED Gold sustainability standards.

With these new locations, Uniphar’s global network now includes 22 facilities, strengthening its ability to manage complex pharmaceutical logistics across 180 countries, according to the company.

“These expansions are a direct response to the increasing complexity of launching innovative therapies in diverse and often challenging global markets,” Uniphar COO Dermot Ryan said in a statement. “This milestone reflects our commitment to driving excellence in pharmaceutical logistics and underscores our long-term strategy to support the development and delivery of innovative therapies globally.”