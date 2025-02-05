Jabil buys Pharmaceutics International to enter the contract manufacturer market

Jabil has acquired Pharmaceutics International (Pii), a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in aseptic filling, lyophilization, and oral solid dose production, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition, completed on Monday and announced on Tuesday, expands Jabil’s capabilities in drug development and clinical-to-commercial manufacturing.

Founded in 1994, Pii operates four Good Manufacturing Practice facilities on a single campus in Hunt Valley, Maryland, with more than 360,000-square-feet of infrastructure and over 70 manufacturing rooms for high-potency compounds, oral solid dose production, and injectable drug manufacturing. The deal integrates Pii’s expertise with Jabil’s pharmaceutical solutions, which include drug delivery devices such as auto-injectors and inhalers as well as parenteral drug delivery in support of the GLP-1 market.

Jabil enters the contract manufacturing market through this acquisition, adding over 300 employees to its healthcare division. The company aims to leverage its automation and supply chain expertise to support pharmaceutical companies in scaling production.

“The convergence of Jabil’s and Pii’s complementary capabilities will bolster Jabil's customer offering and support business growth potential as we enter the CDMO market,” James O’Gorman, vice president of pharmaceutical solutions at Jabil, said in a statement.