UK’s Upperton completes $8.9M sterile manufacturing facility in Nottingham

Upperton Pharma Solutions has completed construction of a new $8.9 million sterile manufacturing facility in Nottingham, UK.

The 7,000-square-foot site expands the CDMO’s capabilities, supporting the production of aseptic and terminally sterilized small-volume liquids and powders for parenteral, nasal, and pulmonary delivery. The facility was designed to align with the updated EU GMP Annex-1 regulations and is an addition to Upperton’s existing 50,000-square-foot Trent Gateway facility.

The new site is equipped to handle formulation development, clinical manufacturing, and analytical testing, with batch sizes of up to 2,000 vials, pre-filled syringes, and pre-filled cartridges for liquid formulations and pre-sterilized powders. It also features two cleanrooms with vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) isolation technology and integrates with Upperton’s existing formulation development and quality control laboratories.

The expansion builds on Upperton’s expertise in developing non-sterile oral, nasal, and pulmonary dosage forms for small molecules and biologics, according to the announcement.

With commissioning and validation of new equipment underway, Upperton is leveraging its research and development teams to support pre-formulation and stability studies for early proof-of-concept products. The investment strengthens Upperton’s role in clinical manufacturing, offering small and mid-sized biotech and pharmaceutical companies access to sterile drug product development.

Upperton, headquartered in Nottingham, has over 25 years of experience in drug development and manufacturing. The company specializes in formulation and analytical development, including spray drying technology for improving solubility and targeted drug delivery. Its facilities are MHRA-approved for clinical trial supply manufacturing.