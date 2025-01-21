Catalent, Galapagos partner on decentralized CAR-T manufacturing

New Jersey-based CDMO Catalent and biotech company Galapagos have announced a collaboration to support decentralized manufacturing for clinical trials of GLPG5101, Galapagos’ investigational CAR-T therapy targeting relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Catalent’s cell therapy manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, will facilitate production for trials in New Jersey, New York, and the surrounding areas.

The decentralized platform developed by Galapagos allows cell therapies to be manufactured near cancer treatment centers. This approach aims to improve patient outcomes by reducing vein-to-vein time to a median of seven days, eliminating the need for cryopreservation or bridging therapy, while delivering fresh, stem-like cell therapy directly to patients.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Both companies continue to focus on leveraging innovative technologies to advance treatments for high-need patient populations, according to the announcement.

“We are delighted by this collaboration to support Galapagos’ decentralized cell therapy approach to bring these pioneering treatments to more patients with certain aggressive forms of NHL in a median vein-to-vein time of seven days,” Delara Motlagh, vice president of global cell therapy and plasmid DNA at Catalent, said in a statement.