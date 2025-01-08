  • Magazine
    1. Industry News

    Lifecore Biomedical sells 10-head isolator filler for $17M to strengthen financial position

    Jan. 8, 2025

    Lifecore Biomedical has sold a high-speed, multi-purpose 10-head isolator filler to an undisclosed “non-competitive buyer” for $17 million, as the Minnesota-based CDMO looks to strengthen its financial position and eliminate excess capital equipment.

    Under the sales agreement for the filler, Lifecore will receive $7 million from the buyer at closing with the remaining payments expected in three tranches over the next 18 months.

    In September 2024, Lifecore completed installation and qualification of a high-speed, GMP-ready 5-head isolator filler, which is designed for fill/finish activities for vials, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes. The company said it is engaging in discussions with customers to take advantage of the speed and aseptic isolation benefits of the filler.

    Stephens analyst Jacob Johnson in a note following Lifecore’s Investor Day in November 2024 said the recent addition of the 5-head filler more than doubled the CDMO’s sterile injectable production capacity and that “given the company is only utilizing ~20% of its fill finish capacity, there is an opportunity for strong incremental margins” as Lifecore ramps production and leverages its fixed costs.

    “With the recent installation of our high-speed 5-head filler, we have built $300 million of revenue-generating capacity to support our mid-term and long-term revenue growth objectives,” Lifecore CFO Ryan Lake said in a statement. “We felt that the sale of the 10-head filler, which we believe represented excess capital equipment, represented a compelling opportunity to monetize unused equipment and enhance our financial position.”

    Last week, Lifecore reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with revenues of $32.6 million, an 8% increase compared to the prior year period, driven by higher sales from its largest CDMO customer.

    Lifecore’s balance sheet at the end of the quarter included about $180.1 million in debt — including $6.8 million in equipment financing — as well as $44.3 million in convertible preferred stock and approximately $9.5 million in cash, according to Barrington Research analyst Michael Petusky.

    In a Jan. 3 note to investors, Petusky said that “free cash flow is expected to be negative for the year but breakeven in 2H/25” and — while he likes the early progress that Lake and CEO Paul Josephs are making — “significant balance sheet leverage remains” as well as the company’s “own forecast of flat revenue and adjusted EBITDA” in fiscal year 2025.

    About the Author

    Greg Slabodkin | Editor in Chief

    As Editor in Chief, Greg oversees all aspects of planning, managing and producing the content for Pharma Manufacturing’s print magazines, website, digital products, and in-person events, as well as the daily operations of its editorial team.

    For more than 20 years, Greg has covered the healthcare, life sciences, and medical device industries for several trade publications. He is the recipient of a Post-Newsweek Business Information Editorial Excellence Award for his news reporting and a Gold Award for Best Case Study from the American Society of Healthcare Publication Editors. In addition, Greg is a Healthcare Fellow from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

    When not covering the pharma manufacturing industry, he is an avid Buffalo Bills football fan, likes to kayak and plays guitar.

