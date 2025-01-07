India’s Macsen Labs starts construction of new API manufacturing facility

Macsen Labs Group announced that construction has begun on its new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility near the company’s existing units at Macsen Drugs in RIICO Industrial Area, Gudli, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India.

The company, which specializes in cGMP manufacturing of niche, atypical, and rare-to-find APIs, said the new 25,000-square-meter facility is five times larger in land area compared to the current infrastructure at Macsen Drugs — and will include multiple API production blocks capable of handling diverse and advanced manufacturing processes.

The facility will include two API production blocks equipped and a combined reactor capacity of 100 KL — both stainless steel and glass-lined reactors — as well as a new dedicated R&D center and a plant for pilot-scale and commercial production of low-volume, preclinical and clinical trial APIs.

“We also have the plan to install a special production line for manufacturing and performing corrosive chemistries with Hastelloy, Halar-coated equipment,” Macsen Group CEO Achal Agrawal said in a statement.

Production activities at this new facility will begin by the end of 2025, according to Agrawal, who added that Macsen’s expansion “underscores our long-term vision to strengthen our manufacturing footprint and enhance our capacity to deliver high-quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical solutions to the global market.”

The global API market size was estimated at about $255 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.85% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.