Roche, Innovent ink potential $1B ADC partnership

Innovent Biologics and Roche have entered into an exclusive global license agreement to advance IBI3009, a novel DLL3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

The agreement grants Roche exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IBI3009, while the companies will collaborate on early-stage development before Roche assumes full control. Innovent will receive an upfront payment of $80 million and is eligible for up to $1 billion in milestone payments, along with royalties on future sales.

IBI3009 is designed to target DLL3, a protein overexpressed in certain cancers, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Innovent developed the ADC using its proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor platform, and preclinical studies have shown promising anti-tumor activity in chemo-resistant models. The drug has received IND approvals in Australia, China, and the U.S., with the first Phase 1 trial initiated in December 2024.

Innovent, founded in 2011, has brought 13 products to market and has numerous assets in various stages of development.

