Lilly, Cambrex team on biotech innovation

Eli Lilly and global CDMO Cambrex have signed an agreement to deliver accelerated access to clinical development capabilities for Lilly's biotech collaborators.

Under the agreement, Cambrex will partner with Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D—the drugmaker’s early external innovation and collaboration arm—to provide drug substance, drug product, analytical service labs and R&D expertise to Lilly’s biotech partners.

Lilly Catalyze360 backs the development of new medicines through three pillars: Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs, and Lilly ExploR&D. Through their agreement, Cambrex will work with Lilly’s ExploR&D division which is focused on external innovation for delivering enterprise learning, scientific expertise, and R&D capabilities to speed up partner-driven science.

The agreement’s primary services will take place in Longmont, Colorado, with additional assistance from Cambrex’s extensive network as needed. The Longmont facility specializes in the early-stage development of investigational new drugs, covering a range of steps from process development and drug substance production to formulation and drug product manufacturing, including both non-GMP and cGMP capabilities. In addition, the site offers comprehensive analytical development and cGMP testing support.

“We are excited to support Lilly’s mission to enable external biotech collaborators to expedite their product development,” Brandon Fincher, Cambrex’s president of early-stage development and testing, said in a statement. “Our Longmont facility offers all services required to advance early-stage small molecules into the clinic with speed, flexibility and scientific excellence. We look forward to propelling Lilly Cataylze360 collaborators forward on an efficient path to success with their products,” he added.