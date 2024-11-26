Roche to acquire Poseida Therapeutics in $1.5B deal

Roche Holdings has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Poseida Therapeutics for up to $1.5 billion, a move aimed at strengthening its presence in allogeneic CAR-T therapies and genetic medicine.

The transaction includes $9.00 per share in cash at closing and a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) of up to $4.00 per share, contingent on achieving specific milestones. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 pending regulatory approval.

Poseida’s technologies will enhance Roche’s Pharmaceuticals Division, providing proprietary non-viral CAR-T platforms and a robust pipeline targeting hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases.

This acquisition aligns with Roche’s oncology and cell therapy portfolio strategy. Adding Poseida’s T stem cell memory (TSCM)-rich CAR-T therapies offers potential improvements in efficacy and safety over traditional approaches, positioning Roche to address unmet cancer and autoimmune treatment needs.

Under the deal, Roche will launch a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Poseida. Shares not tendered will be acquired through a second-step merger under the same terms.