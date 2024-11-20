Jupiter Bioventures launches with $70M to develop biotech companies

Jupiter Bioventures has secured $70 million in initial financing to establish a biotechnology venture focused on developing therapeutics for cancer and other diseases influenced by cancer biology.

Founding investors include Mission BioCapital and Mayo Clinic, joined by Alexandria Venture Investments, Bioventure Partners, and Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company.

The venture will support creating eight to ten companies through a "science-first" model. This approach evaluates potential projects, known as "Moons," using scientific and business criteria, with selected projects advancing through early validation and additional investment to achieve proof-of-concept.