Novartis partners with Ratio on SSTR2 therapy

Novartis has entered an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Ratio Therapeutics to develop a Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SSTR2)-targeting radiotherapeutic candidate for cancer.

Novartis will lead later-stage development, manufacturing, and commercialization, while Ratio will provide its expertise in radioligand therapy discovery and preclinical research.

The agreement includes up to $745 million in upfront and milestone payments to Ratio, along with tiered royalty payments. Both companies will collaborate to identify a development candidate before Novartis assumes full responsibility for advancing the therapy.

Radioligand therapies are being explored for their ability to address difficult-to-treat cancers. These therapies target cancer cells with precision, offering new hope for treating tumors resistant to conventional methods.