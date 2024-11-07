Acadia Pharmaceuticals to sell Priority Review Voucher for $150M

Acadia Pharmaceuticals has agreed to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for $150 million.

The transaction, announced on November 5, 2024, is expected to close following customary conditions, including a required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

The FDA has awarded the PRV to Acadia in March 2023 following the approval of DAYBUE (trofinetide) for treating Rett syndrome. Acadia licensed DAYBUE from Neuren Pharmaceuticals in 2018 and, per their agreement, will pay Neuren one-third of the net proceeds from the PRV sale.