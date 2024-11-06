Court blocks Sun Pharma's JAK inhibitor U.S. launch

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that a U.S. District Court has granted a preliminary injunction preventing the company from launching its product, Leqselvi, in the U.S.

The injunction, issued by the District Court of New Jersey on November 1, 2024, halts the launch of Leqselvi until further court action or the expiration of the relevant patent.

Incyte initiated the legal action that led to the injunction against Sun Pharma’s Leqselvi, claiming that the drug infringes on its patent related to deuterated forms of ruxolitinib, a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. Incyte’s argument centers on Leqselvi's formulation, which they allege overlaps with the intellectual property protections they hold.

The court decision stems from a motion filed earlier this year by Sun, which sought to address ongoing litigation regarding Leqselvi launch. The injunction restricts Sun from proceeding with its product release, impacting the company's timeline for introducing the drug to the U.S. market.

Sun Pharmaceuticals has expressed disagreement with the ruling and plans to file an immediate appeal. The company maintains that it aims to resolve the matter promptly to bring Leqselvito patients, pending a favorable court outcome.