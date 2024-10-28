AbbVie to acquire Aliada in $1.4B Alzheimer’s deal

AbbVie is set to acquire Aliada Therapeutics, adding a new tool to its Alzheimer's research and neuroscience arsenal.

This acquisition brings Aliada’s lead asset, ALIA-1758, an experimental Alzheimer’s therapy targeting amyloid beta plaques, and its promising blood-brain barrier (BBB) technology to AbbVie.

With ALIA-1758 phase 1 trials, AbbVie gains a potentially new approach to slowing Alzheimer’s disease by crossing the challenging BBB, a key hurdle in CNS drug development.

Aliada’s MODEL platform, which enables the precise delivery of treatments into the brain by targeting specific receptors, is designed to overcome the BBB’s selective filtering. This capability allows for enhanced transport of biologics like antibodies and genetic medicines, potentially transforming how neurological disorders are treated.

Established in 2021, Aliada is a biotech based in Boston, Massachusetts, focused on developing treatments that cross the blood-brain barrier for central nervous system disorders. With a team of 11-20 employees, they are advancing a platform for delivering large molecules, like antibodies and peptides, to target hard-to-reach areas in the brain.