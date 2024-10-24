Roche, Dyno Therapeutics ink $1B neuro gene therapy partnership

Dyno Therapeutics and Roche have partnered to develop gene therapies for neurological diseases.

As part of the deal, Dyno will design adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with improved performance, while Roche will take charge of the later stages, including preclinical, clinical, and commercialization efforts. Dyno is set to receive $50 million upfront, with the potential to earn over $1 billion in milestone payments and royalties as the project progresses.

This partnership builds on their earlier 2020 agreement and focuses on using Dyno’s AI-driven platform to create next-generation AAV vectors that could transform gene delivery.

