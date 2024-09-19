Achilles Therapeutics to discontinue TIL-based therapy

Achilles Therapeutics announced the discontinuation of its TIL-based clonal neoantigen T-cell (cNeT) program, halting its phase 1/2a CHIRON and THETIS clinical trials.

The decision comes as the company's lung cancer and melanoma studies failed to meet commercial viability goals. Instead, Achilles will explore new opportunities with third-party partners developing alternative cancer treatments, such as neoantigen vaccines and TCR-T therapies.

The company is also working with BofA Securities to review strategic options including mergers, acquisitions, asset sales, or other transactions. Achilles has stated that while its research demonstrated the importance of clonal neoantigens, the results did not reach the necessary threshold for continued investment in its current approach.

As part of this shift, Achilles is initiating a consultation process with employees regarding potential workforce reductions, in accordance with UK regulations. The company intends to retain essential staff during this transition while implementing additional cost-saving measures. Achilles remains committed to supporting its team through the changes.