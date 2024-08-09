Merck to acquire bispecific antibody from Curon

Merck (MSD), through its subsidiary, has signed a deal to acquire an experimental next-gen bispecific antibody from Curon Biopharmaceutical.

CN201 is a CD3xCD19 bispecific antibody currently in early-stage clinical trials for B-cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia. CN201 has shown promise in early clinical data, with potential to induce significant and sustained reductions in B-cell populations in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell hematologic malignancies.

Under the agreement, Merck will obtain full global rights to CN201 in exchange for an upfront payment of $700 million, with additional milestone payments of up to $600 million.

Merck plans to further develop CN201 for B-cell malignancies and explore its potential applications in autoimmune diseases. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bispecific antibodies, which can bind to two different antigens at once, are gaining significant attention from drugmakers. Their ability to be customized for specific cancer types, while reducing off-target effects, adds to their appeal, with growing partnerships, increasing FDA approvals, and strong market data. The market for bispecific antibodies is rapidly expanding, with a value of $5.73 billion in 2022, and it’s projected to grow at an astonishing 44% annually, potentially reaching $110.3 billion by 2030.