J&J acquires Numab bispecific antibody in $1.25B deal

Johnson & Johnson announced it will acquire a subsidiary of Numab Therapeutics, in a deal valued at $1.25 billion that will grant them global rights to NM26, an investigational bispecific antibody for atopic dermatitis (AD).

NM26 is designed to target two AD pathways: the IL-4R alpha subunit and IL-31, which are associated with skin inflammation and severe itching, respectively, aiming to offer a dual-targeted approach to both inflammation and itch.

AD, also known as eczema, is most common inflammatory skin condition, affecting patients with varying symptoms and disease mechanisms. Current treatments often fall short, with around 70% of patients not achieving lasting remission.

In January of this year, J&J agreed to acquire Ambrx Biopharma in a next-gen ADC deal valued at about $2 billion. Just a few weeks ago, J&J announced plans to acquire Proteologix, a biotech firm specializing in bispecific antibodies for immune-mediated diseases, for up to $850 million in cash and potential milestone payments. Key to the deal are Proteologix's two portfolio assets — PX128, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-13 and TSLP, and PX130, targeting IL-13 and IL-22. PX128 is set to enter phase 1 development for moderate to severe AD and asthma, while PX130 is in preclinical development for AD.