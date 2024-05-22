Evotec exits gene therapy space

Evotec has decided to exit gene therapy for strategic reasons, four years after the German-based biotech expanded into the space.

As it departs from gene therapy, Evotec will close its Evotec Gene Therapy site in Orth an der Donau, Austria, the company revealed in its first-quarter earnings report. Evotec had established the site, dedicated to R&D for gene therapy-based projects, back in 2020 as part of its foray into the gene therapy space. Now, Evotec says it's working closely to minimize the impact of the site closing for its 40 employees.

The move comes following a "strategic reset" announced last month, aimed at "focusing and rightsizing the organization to overcome challenging market environment, and return to sustainable and profitable growth."

Evotec will now focus on the company’s core modalities, including strategic partnerships in place with Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen and Sandoz.