Lilly opens Boston R&D site for genetic meds

Eli Lilly and Company has opened its Lilly Seaport Innovation Center (LSC) in Boston's Seaport district.

This new 346,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to advancing RNA and DNA-based therapies and discovering new drug targets for diseases like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular issues, neurodegeneration and chronic pain.

The LSC is located in a 12-story building and will be home to around 500 Lilly scientists and researchers. It also marks the first East coast location for Lilly Gateway Labs, which will bring together 200 people from various biotech companies to collaborate on medical research.

Lilly Gateway Labs is indenteded to foster collaboration between early-stage biotech companies and Lilly to speed up the development of new medicines. Since it started in 2019, the labs have supported over 20 biotech companies in San Francisco, and now, with the Boston site, they're expanding to four locations across the U.S.