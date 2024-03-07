Gilead bets on Merus trispecifc T-cell engagers

Gilead Sciences and Netherlands-based Merus have signed a research collaboration, option and license agreement to discover novel dual tumor-associated antigens (TAA) targeting trispecific antibodies.

The partners will use use Merus’ proprietary Triclonics platform to research and develop multiple, separate preclinical research programs. The platform provides the unique opportunity to design antibodies capable of simultaneously binding to three targets at once.

While bispecific antibodies have found success as an immune-modulating modality used to treat cancer, Gilead is looking to develop additional multispecific antibodies capable of driving robust anti-tumor immune responses with an improved efficacy and safety profile.

Per the deal, Gilead will have the right to license programs developed after the completion of select research activities. Merus will receive an upfront cash payment of $56 million for initial targets as well as an equity investment by Gilead of $25 million in Merus common shares. Across all potential programs, Merus is also eligible to receive up to $1.5 billion including additional near term and option payments, potential milestones and royalties.