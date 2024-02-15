BMS, VantAI ink molecular glue drug discovery deal

Bristol Myers Squibb will team with generative AI company VantAI to find new molecular glues for targeted therapeutic purposes.

The collaboration will utilize New York-based VantAI’s AI platform to craft molecular glues as potential treatments. Under the agreement, VantAI stands to gain up to $674 million in milestone payments from BMS, along with royalties, and the opportunity to expand to additional therapeutic programs.

This collaboration merges VantAI's advanced AI capabilities with BMS’ expertise in protein degradation, aiming to uncover and develop small molecule therapeutics.

VantAI’s technology employs geometric deep learning to glean insights from natural protein interfaces, streamlining the design process for potential therapies.

While the full benefits of AI in pharma are still unfolding, companies are cautiously exploring its potential. In 2023, the industry saw a rise in partnerships between AI companies and pharma leaders, with big players like Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim inking deals.