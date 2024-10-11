  • Magazine
    Roche snags breast cancer FDA nod

    Oct. 11, 2024

    Roche’s Genentech has received FDA approval for inavolisib (Itovebi) in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant for the treatment of adults with endocrine-resistant, PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative, advanced breast cancer. 

    The approval is intended for patients whose disease recurred on or after completing adjuvant endocrine therapy, as determined by an FDA-approved test, offering a new treatment option for this challenging condition.

    The decision is based on findings from the INAVO120 trial, a randomized, double-blind study involving 325 patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The trial demonstrated a significant increase in progression-free survival for those treated with inavolisib alongside palbociclib and fulvestrant compared to the placebo group. Patients receiving the combination therapy experienced a median progression-free survival of 15 months, compared to 7.3 months for those in the placebo group.

    The FDA also approved the FoundationOne Liquid CDx assay as a companion diagnostic tool to identify patients eligible for this treatment. The review was conducted under the FDA’s Project Orbis initiative, which facilitates concurrent reviews of oncology drugs among international partners. 