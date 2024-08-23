FDA approves updated mRNA COVID vaccines

The U.S. FDA has approved Moderna and Pfizer's updated mRNA COVID vaccines, designed specifically to target the Omicron variant KP.2 strain.

The vaccines — Moderna's Spikevax and Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty — have been updated with a formula to more closely target currently circulating variants, which the FDA has stated is the preferred target for the 2024-2025 fall and winter season.

Pfizer recently unveiled less than ideal topline results from a phase 3 trial testing its single dose combination mRNA vaccine candidate against influenza and COVID-19. While the vaccine elicited a robust influenza A immune response compared to a standard flu vaccine, it showed weaker results against the influenza B strain, failing to meet the trial's immunogenicity objective. The formulation demonstrated comparable responses against SARS-CoV-2 versus the companies’ licensed COVID-19 vaccine.