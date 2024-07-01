FDA rejects Rocket gene therapy

Kresladi (marnetegragene autotemcel) originally had a PDUFA date of March 31 for LAD-I, a rare pediatric immunodeficiency disorder, but FDA made the call in February to push the review date to June 30 to allow additional time to review clarifying CMC information submitted by Rocket in response to the agency's information requests.
LAD-1 is caused by mutations in the ITGB2 gene encoding for the beta-2 integrin component CD18, a key protein needed to combat infections. Rocket's Kresladi contains autologous hematopoietic stem cells that have been genetically modified with a lentiviral vector to deliver a functional copy of the ITGB2 gene, which encodes for the beta-2 integrin component CD18.
The NJ-based biotech is hopeful that the therapy has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for patients living with severe LAD-I — one of the most aggressive and highly fatal immunodeficiencies ever characterized. Without a successful bone marrow transplant, mortality in patients with severe LAD-I is 60-75% prior to the age of 2 and survival beyond the age of 5 is uncommon, according to Rocket.