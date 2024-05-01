Neurocrine wins FDA nod for 'sprinkle' Ingrezza formulation 

The U.S. FDA has approved a new oral granules formulation of Neurocrine Biosciences' Ingrezza capsules to treat movement disorders (tardive dyskinesia) and chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

The contents of the Ingrezza Sprinkle capsules can be easily sprinkled on food, providing an alternative administration option for those who have difficulty swallowing.

The formulation's two indications — tardive dyskinesia and chorea — are both movement disorders. Tardive dyskinesia is characterized by uncontrollable and repetitive movements of the face and body parts, and is often associated with taking certain kinds of mental health drugs. Chorea is an abnormal involuntary movement disorder experienced by most people with Huntington's disease. It can affect various body parts and interfere with motor coordination, gait, swallowing and speech.

In 2017, Ingrezza, a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, became the first drug approved by the FDA to treat adults with tardive dyskinesia. It later won approval in 2023 to treat chorea associated with Huntington's disease.