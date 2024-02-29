Ionis announces leadership change

Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of Kyle Jenne as its new executive vice president and chief global product strategy officer this week.

Jenne, with over two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, returns to Ionis to lead its commercialization efforts. This leadership update follows the departure of Onaiza Cadoret-Manier, the former chief global product strategy and operations officer, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity. Cadoret-Manier will assist in the transition until March 15 before moving to an advisory role.

Jenne will lead Ionis following a busy 2023, when the company secured FDA approval for Qalsody, the first treatment approved that targets a genetic cause of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company recently expanded its collaboration agreement with Roche to develop RNA-targeting investigational medicines aimed at treating Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease. California-based Ionis received a $60 million upfront payment from Roche and could earn milestone payments and royalties.

This collaboration builds on a previous partnership from 2013 between Ionis and Roche, focusing on Huntington's disease, specifically on tominersen, currently in a phase 2 study conducted by Roche.