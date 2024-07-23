Agilent to buy Canadian CDMO Biovectra

Lab services and equipment provider Agilent Technologies will acquire Prince Edward Island-based CDMO Biovectra in a deal worth $925 million.

According to Agilent, the deal will help build on its CDMO specialization in oligonucleotides and CRISPR therapeutics. Agilent's oligo contract manufacturing business currently produces six commercially-approved API molecules at the company's two facilities in Colorado.

The acquistion will give Agilent Biovectra's sterile fill-finish services, pDNA and mRNA capabilities, and lipid nanoparticle formulation capabilities. Biovectra also brings expertise in fast-growing modalities, including ADCs, HPAPIs and GLP-1s, as well as gene editing.

Once a Mallinckrodt subsidiary, BioVectra — along with its workers and facilities — was sold off to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capita for approximately $250 million in 2019.