Fujifilm to spend $1.2B on North Carolina CDMO expansion

Parent company Fujifilm unveiled a $1.2 billion investment in its Fujifilm Diosynth CDMO

biomanufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, bringing the total spend on the facility to over $3.2 billion.

The expansion at the cell culture facility will add significant large-scale production capacity as well as generate an additional 680 jobs by 2031. The project will add eight 20,000-liter mammalian cell culture bioreactors by 2028, on top of the already planned eight 20,000-liter bioreactors for bulk drug substance that were earmarked in the initial investment in 2021.

Fujifilm spent $2 billion in 2021 to establish itself in North Carolina, building the largest end-to-end cell culture biopharmaceutical CDMO facility in North America. A few months later, the company pledged to spend an additional $850 million to continue to grow its CDMO unit, increasing its gene therapy production ten-fold, while also tripling cell culture capacity and doubling microbial fermentation output at its UK facility.

The most recent investment in the North Carolina facility will better position Fujifilm Diosynth to meet the needs of a growing antibody drug space, including antibody-drug conjugates and novel antibody drugs using bispecific antibodies.