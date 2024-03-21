Novo Nordisk invests $580M in China site expansion

Earlier this week, Novo Nordisk revealed expansion plans in Tianjin, China, with an investment of approximately $580 million (4 billion RMB).

The new investment aims to expand the production of sterile preparations, incorporating leading-edge isolator technology to ensure high levels of sterility, with completion targeted for 2027.

The Tianjin facility, established as one of Novo Nordisk's key global manufacturing hubs, has been instrumental in the company's global operations. In 2023, the company allocated over $170 million for the expansion of its finished product workshop, incorporating a pre-filled syringe production line, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to enhancing local manufacturing capabilities.

This expansion is designed to increase Novo Nordisk's production capacity in China, catering to the growing demand for its products in the country.