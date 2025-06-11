Axio Biopharma, Likarda partner to streamline biologic drug development

AI biomanufacturing company Axio Biopharma and biotech company Likarda have formed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating biologic drug development and streamlining the path from discovery to clinical manufacturing.

The collaboration will combine Axio’s AI-enabled mammalian protein production capabilities with Likarda’s formulation and drug delivery technologies to support the development of monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, and Fc-fusion proteins.

As part of the agreement, Axio will incorporate Likarda’s Core-Shell Spherification (CSS) hydrogel encapsulation technology into its workflows to improve stability and controlled release of biologics. Likarda, in turn, will offer Axio’s discovery-to-GMP manufacturing services to its clients, expanding access to scalable, high-quality protein production.

The companies say the partnership will help reduce friction between development stages, improving timelines and therapeutic outcomes. By aligning on both manufacturing and delivery strategies earlier in the process, the collaboration aims to give biopharma clients a more integrated and efficient development model.

“Partnering with Axio allows us to integrate our encapsulation and formulation technologies earlier in the drug development process, where they can have the greatest impact on stability, efficacy, and patient experience,” Likarda CEO Stella Vnook said in a statement.