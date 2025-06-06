Carbogen Amcis invests 25.5M Swiss francs in manufacturing capacity for ADC production

Global contract development and manufacturing organization Carbogen Amcis announced a co-investment of more than 25 million Swiss francs with a long-standing Japanese customer to expand manufacturing capabilities at its sites in Aarau and Neuland, Switzerland, supporting the production of a drug linker for a commercial antibody-drug conjugate.

Carbogen, which is known for its work in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development and manufacturing, said both facilities will see significant equipment and infrastructure enhancements.

The Aarau site will install 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m² agitated filter dryers with supporting equipment, with completion slated for the first quarter of 2027. Likewise, the installation at the Neuland site will include 850-litre reactors and 0.4 m² agitated filter dryers with auxiliary systems, with completion expected in the third quarter of 2027.

“By investing in both Aarau and Neuland, we’re ensuring that our infrastructure keeps pace with our customers’ ambitions,” Carl Baker, vice president of the drug substance business unit at Carbogen Amcis, said in a statement. “These upgrades will allow us to seamlessly manage increased volumes while maintaining the operational excellence and containment controls required for highly potent APIs and advanced therapies.”

The latest investment builds on a previous joint funding agreement between Carbogen and the unnamed Japanese customer in April 2021 for an expansion at the CDMO’s Bubendorf, Switzerland site. The company also has facilities in China, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

In March, Carbogen received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the French regulatory authority ANSM following an inspection of its sterile drug product manufacturing site in Saint-Beauzire, France. The certification permits the company to manufacture and release both clinical and commercial sterile drug products from the facility.