CMIC integrates Fette Compacting’s continuous tableting technology in US GMP facility

Contract pharmaceutical company CMIC CMO USA has partnered with Fette Compacting to install continuous tableting technology in its GMP-certified cleanrooms in Cranbury, New Jersey.

The collaboration incorporates Fette Compacting’s FE CPS direct compression system and FE55 rotary tablet press, enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop, validate and produce clinical trial materials using continuous manufacturing processes.

The new setup supports CMIC’s clients with early-stage development through commercial-scale production. According to Fette Compacting, the partnership reflects its broader strategy, “Together – from lab to production,” which aims to position the company as a full-process partner across the entire tableting lifecycle. The facility will also feature Fette’s F Lab series for powder characterization and small-scale testing, along with ePAT real-time process analysis tools.

CMIC will contribute its regulatory and GMP manufacturing expertise, including capabilities for producing clinical samples and commercial products with integrated analytical support. The collaboration is designed to streamline development timelines for oral solid dosage forms by allowing customers to build out their own production capacity while advancing formulation work at CMIC.

Fette Compacting and CMIC plan to launch the new development platform during a joint event in June 2025 and aim to expand their partnership over time to offer broader services for drug developers.