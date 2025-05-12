Roche invests over $280M to build new biopharma site in Shanghai

Roche Pharmaceuticals China has announced a ¥2.04 billion (approximately $282 million) investment to build a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Shanghai.

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 8 attended by Roche executives, including CEO Teresa Graham, as well as local government leaders. The new facility aims to strengthen Roche’s local supply chain and manufacturing capabilities in China.

Located in the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai’s Pudong district, the site will cover approximately 53 mu (about 8.7 acres) with a total building area of 25,000 square meters. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2029, with commercial operations expected by 2031.

The plant will support local production of faricimab injection (marketed as Vabysmo), a bispecific antibody for retinal diseases. According to Roche, the facility will use 100% green electricity and follow sustainable building and operational practices.

The new project builds on Roche’s long-standing presence in China, which began in the early 1990s. The site will operate alongside Roche’s existing Shanghai facility, located just meters away.

Since launching its first production site in Pudong in 1997 and a high-potency suite in 2005, Roche has focused on scaling local capacity to meet rising demand for high-quality, innovative therapies in China. In 2024, Roche localized production of baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) to respond to flu season demand.

Bian Xin, president of Roche Pharmaceuticals China, said the investment marks a milestone in Roche’s local production efforts and long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

“This expansion brings us closer to patients and allows faster response to local needs,” Xin said. “With support from the government and our partners, Roche will continue to deepen its footprint and accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to support China’s ‘Healthy China 2030’ goals.”