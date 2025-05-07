AGC Biologics partners with Novelty Nobility on bispecific antibody project

AGC Biologics has entered a multiphase partnership with South Korea-based Novelty Nobility to support development of a first-in-class bispecific antibody drug.

The collaboration involves cell line development using AGC’s CHEF1 expression system, with activities spanning AGC’s facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Chiba, Japan.

The project began in March with cell line and master cell bank development in Copenhagen. The second phase will involve process development and GMP manufacturing readiness at AGC’s Chiba site. The drug candidate is part of Novelty Nobility’s pipeline of antibody therapies targeting immunology and oncology indications.

Novelty Nobility is currently advancing two clinical assets in the U.S., including bispecific antibodies and ADCs. The AGC CHEF1 platform, which has supported over 50 biologic programs, was selected for its ability to generate stable cell lines for complex molecules without royalty obligations.

AGC Biologics, a global CDMO, provides end-to-end support for mammalian-based drug development and manufacturing. The partnership reflects its cross-site model designed to offer clients global access to specialized expertise.