US exercises $144M option for freeze-dried mpox vaccine supply

As part of a broader preparedness strategy, the U.S. government has placed a $143.6 million order for freeze-dried doses of Bavarian Nordic’s smallpox and mpox vaccine, Jynneos.

The order falls under a 10-year contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which includes additional options totaling $299 million.

The funding will support the conversion of bulk vaccine into a freeze-dried formulation and includes supplemental payments for doses covered under the agreement.

The freeze-dried version, approved by the FDA in March 2025, offers extended shelf life and simplified storage compared to the liquid-frozen version previously supplied by the company.

Bavarian Nordic has provided the liquid-frozen formulation to the U.S. since 2010 and increased output during the 2022–2023 mpox outbreak. Unlike the frozen version, the freeze-dried vaccine can be stored and transported without strict cold chain requirements, making it more suitable for stockpiling.

The updated formulation is expected to play a larger role in future preparedness efforts. To date, $284 million of the available contract options have been exercised. The order comes during a U.S. measles outbreak and ongoing scrutiny of federal vaccine policy.