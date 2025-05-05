Matica Bio and NCTM partner to support CGT development from bench to bedside

Matica Biotechnology has formed a strategic partnership with the National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing (NCTM), aiming to create an end-to-end service platform for cell and gene therapy (CGT) developers.

The collaboration will support the full product lifecycle, from early research and IND submissions to clinical development and commercialization, all from College Station, Texas.

The alliance combines NCTM’s early-stage research and pilot-scale capabilities with Matica’s clinical and commercial manufacturing expertise. The goal is to provide a seamless solution for emerging CGT companies, helping them navigate development more efficiently and reduce time to market.

Matica operates a flexible, purpose-built CGT manufacturing facility equipped with advanced technologies, including single-use systems and its proprietary MatiMax cell line. NCTM contributes bench-to-pilot scale bioprocessing and analytical infrastructure, serving academic researchers and start-ups.

Featuring four proprietary cell lines, Matica supports an accelerated development process and heightened productivity for advanced therapies. According to the CDMO, its HEK293 and HEK293T lines have demonstrated faster doubling times, reduced transfection resource requirements, and shortened overall production timelines.