Thermo Fisher, RoosterBio partner on cell and exosome therapy manufacturing

RoosterBio has announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to support the development and GMP manufacturing of cell and exosome therapies.

The partnership combines RoosterBio’s portfolio of human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) products and bioprocessing expertise with Thermo Fisher’s contract manufacturing capabilities.

Under the agreement, biopharma clients will gain access to a streamlined development path for hMSC and exosome-based therapies. RoosterBio will provide products, processes, and analytics related to hMSCs and exosomes, while Thermo Fisher will manage upstream cell expansion, downstream purification, and final drug product manufacturing.

The collaboration is expected to help reduce production timelines for clinical trial materials. Manufacturing will follow current GMP standards and include exosome isolation processes to support the growing demand for engineered regenerative therapies.

RoosterBio is a biotechnology company based in Frederick, Maryland. The company provides standardized cell and media systems intended to support the development and manufacturing of regenerative medicine therapies, with applications in areas such as tissue engineering and gene therapy.