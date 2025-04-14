Lonza joins CMAC to strengthen drug manufacturing capabilities

Lonza has joined the Centre for Continuous Manufacturing and Advanced Crystallisation (CMAC), aiming to expand its capabilities in particle technologies and drug product manufacturing.

The partnership will focus on improving Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) processes through access to CMAC’s research and development network. CMAC, based at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, collaborates with academic and industry leaders to develop continuous manufacturing and crystallization technologies for the pharmaceutical sector.

The CMAC collaboration provides Lonza with opportunities to advance digitalization in drug development and apply emerging innovations in continuous processing. The center’s focus on transforming traditional pharmaceutical production methods aligns with Lonza’s goals to integrate new technologies and strengthen its position in specialty and enhanced drug products.

Lonza will serve as a Translation to Industry Collaborator within CMAC, which aims to bridge academic research and industrial application. As part of this role, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will contribute to the translation of R&D outcomes into practical, scalable manufacturing approaches. The company’s involvement supports CMAC’s mission to modernize drug substance and product supply through automation and innovation.

CMAC Industry Director Massimo Bresciani said in a statement that Lonza’s expertise would help accelerate adoption of advanced CMC platforms. Francois Ricard, head of R&D for Advanced Synthesis at Lonza, noted the collaboration will help implement new technologies across scales “in a CDMO setup” to benefit pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

“Our participation in CMAC will allow us to work with world-leading industry and academia experts and apply best practice in the fields of API development, continuous processing, drug product development, and overall digital CMC strategy,” Ricard said.