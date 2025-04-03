Artis BioSolutions acquires Landmark Bio to scale advanced therapy manufacturing

Landmark Bio has been acquired by Artis BioSolutions, a newly launched company focused on streamlining the development and manufacturing of genetic medicines.

The acquisition, announced April 2, enables Landmark Bio to expand its capabilities while continuing to operate independently from its headquarters in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Founded in 2021, Landmark Bio was established by academic institutions, industry leaders, and research hospitals to address key challenges in advanced therapy development. The organization offers integrated services across the therapeutic lifecycle, including process development, GMP manufacturing, analytical testing, and regulatory consulting.

Artis BioSolutions, backed by Oak HC/FT, aims to accelerate the delivery of genetic medicines by investing in scalable technologies and infrastructure. The company specializes in nucleic acids, enzymes, peptides, lipid nanoparticles, reagents, and analytical development, supporting complex therapeutic programs.

Landmark Bio will continue to serve academic, biotech, and biopharma partners, with expanded support for clinical and commercial programs. The acquisition is positioned to enhance access to critical development and manufacturing capabilities.

“Landmark Bio plays an important role in the development of new therapies, and we are confident that this transition will strengthen its position as a cornerstone of the advanced therapy ecosystem,” John Shaw, vice president for research at Harvard University and chair of the Landmark Bios board of directors, said in a statement.