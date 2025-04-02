SHL Medical opens $220M US facility to meet rising demand for autoinjectors

SHL Medical has officially opened a $220 million manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, as part of its strategy to expand global production of autoinjectors.

The new 360,000-square-foot site will help meet growing demand, particularly in the cardiometabolic space, and support production of devices used in top-selling therapies for endocrine, metabolic, dermatological, and musculoskeletal conditions.

The Swiss-headquartered company says the site strengthens its U.S. supply chain and enhances its ability to deliver critical drug delivery devices to patients. Equipped with automated injection molding and assembly systems, the facility has already created over 300 jobs and will work in tandem with SHL’s established site in Taiwan, its existing final assembly, labeling, and packaging operations in Deerfield Beach, Florida, as well as an upcoming plant in Switzerland.

“U.S.-based production is a major step forward in our global expansion and reinforces our position as the leader in providing end-to-end drug delivery solutions,” CEO Ulrich Faessler said in a statement. “With our established site in Taiwan and the upcoming facility in Switzerland, we will be the only autoinjector manufacturer operating across three continents, bringing us even closer to our customers.”

The U.S. expansion also supports SHL’s goal of producing 1.5 billion devices by 2025, bolstered by recent acquisitions under its SHL Advantec division.

During the grand opening, attended by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Swiss officials, SHL emphasized its commitment to local economic growth and sustainable manufacturing. “The most trusted autoinjector brand is now made in the USA,” said Kimberlee Steele, SHL’s North America managing director.