Singota opens precision temperature-controlled storage facility in Switzerland

Singota Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, has announced the opening of a new precision temperature-controlled storage facility in Balerna, Switzerland.

Located near the Italian border, the new Balerna facility — which is GDP certified by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) — expands Singota’s European footprint to three sites, following the 2019 launch of its Basel, Switzerland, location and the 2024 opening of a site in Rovello Porro, Italy.

As a Swissmedic GDP certified facility, the Balerna site is “fully authorized to handle import and export of life science products and manage related supply chain activities,” according to Singota. “The open bonded warehouse designation enables streamlined handling of regulated and high-value goods” providing “significant strategic advantage for enabling strict regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, and supply chain security.”

The 100,000-square-foot facility in Balerna currently offers 4,000 pallet positions for storage at +15-25°C, with plans to add capacity for -20°C and +5°C storage in late 2025. Additionally, the site uses solar power in combination with the regional electric grid to ensure operational sustainability, business continuity, and resilience, the CDMO said.

“Singota and our European team have delivered an outstanding new addition to Singota’s global portfolio of cGMP and GDP compliant supply chain logistics solutions,” Travis Hudson, the CDMO’s senior supply chain manager, said in a statement.

The company, which opened its North American headquarters in Indiana in 2005, specializes in sterile drug product development — including formulation, process, and analytical methods — as well as scale-up and cGMP sterile products manufacture, quality control testing, and supply chain management.