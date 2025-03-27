Chiesi acquires new manufacturing site in Italy as part of $465M investment

Chiesi Group has acquired a manufacturing site in Nerviano, Italy, as part of a $465 million (€430 million) investment plan extending through 2030.

The site will focus on producing sterile biological products, dry powder inhalation (DPI), and carbon minimal inhalers for respiratory disease treatments, with an emphasis on sustainable technologies.

The project includes redeveloping a 124,000-square-meter industrial area and converting the former oncology research center into a specialized production facility. The initiative aligns with Chiesi’s broader industrial strategy, which includes ongoing developments in Italy, France, and Brazil.

Planned upgrades include laboratory space, energy-efficient infrastructure, and a photovoltaic park for energy self-sufficiency. A 20,000-square-meter wooded area adjacent to the plant will also be regenerated as part of the site’s sustainability efforts.

“We chose Nerviano for its strategic location and the potential of the industrial area, which we will transform into a center of excellence for the production of next-generation inhalers,” Giuseppe Accogli, CEO of Chiesi Group, said in a statement. “This investment strengthens our presence in Italy and Europe, consolidates our leadership in the sector, and creates new growth opportunities for the local community.”

The site is expected to create around 300 new jobs by 2029. The redevelopment is aimed at supporting the company’s global growth and its target of reaching Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Chiesi Group is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Parma, Italy, specializing in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 7,000 people.