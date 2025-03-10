Amaran Biotech, Nippon and Zillion team to expand CDMO business

Amaran Biotechnology, a Taiwan-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and subsidiary of OBI Pharma, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Nippon Fine Chemical and its Taiwan subsidiary, Zillion Fine Chemicals International.

The agreement focuses on advancing CDMO services for nanoparticle-based drugs, including liposomes and lipid nanoparticles, in Taiwan, Japan, and global markets.

Amaran Biotech provides aseptic manufacturing services and operates Taiwan’s first fully automated robotic aseptic filling line. The company specializes in high-value biopharmaceuticals and has been certified under international manufacturing standards.

Nippon Fine Chemical, founded in 1918, develops phospholipid-based drug carriers and has decades of experience in chemical synthesis and formulation. Zillion Fine Chemicals, based in Taiwan, offers CDMO and contract research services, focusing on liposome drug development.

The partnership integrates these capabilities, with Amaran providing sterile production, Nippon Fine Chemical contributing formulation expertise, and Zillion Fine Chemicals overseeing local CDMO operations. The collaboration covers aseptic filling, sterile filtration, packaging, storage, and quality management, supporting pharmaceutical companies developing lipid-based drug formulations.

As demand for nanoparticle-based drug manufacturing increases, the agreement aims to expand CDMO services and enhance pharmaceutical production capabilities across key markets.