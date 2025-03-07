Lonza launches Center of Applied Sustainability to help customers reduce emissions

Lonza’s Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) business has announced the launch of a new Center of Applied Sustainability to help its customers reduce their emissions, aiming to achieve the lowest possible environmental impacts for the CHI product portfolio.

The center will provide end-to-end support for customers from upstream supply chain emissions to downstream low environmental impact products, according to the announcement. The center’s core service will be to conduct carbon footprint assessments for CHI products and to help customers determine their own emissions, while identifying additional opportunities for reductions.

“With our newly established Center of Applied Sustainability, we will integrate sustainability into the early stages of product development and co-innovate with our customers to help them meet their environmental goals through responsible sourcing, manufacturing and innovation,” Christine Lebeault, head of applied sustainability at Lonza CHI, said in a statement.

Lebeault made the case that “sustainability and innovation go hand in hand, strengthening competitive advantage and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

A 2024 survey by life sciences company Cytiva of more than 800 biopharma professionals found that 62% of respondents identify sustainability as their number one priority over the next five years. In addition, 64% of those surveyed believe that poor sustainability performance puts their businesses at critical risk.

“Biopharma professionals tell us that monitoring emissions — particularly the ones created indirectly along their value chains — is challenging,” according to Cytiva. “So, even if sustainability priorities are in place, it’s hard to determine if goals are being met, which makes it difficult to calculate return on investment (ROI).”

Survey results showed that 76% of companies cannot accurately measure sustainability ROI. At the same time, more than half of sustainability leaders who participated in the survey said their companies had experienced increases in revenue (55%), profit (57%), share price (56%), brand reputation (58%), and their ability to attract talent (54%).