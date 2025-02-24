Tiziana partners with CDMO Renaissance Lakewood to develop lead intranasal candidate

Tiziana Life Sciences has signed an agreement with Renaissance Lakewood LLC, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to support the formulation and scale-up of intranasal foralumab.

Under the agreement, Renaissance will provide expertise in nasal drug manufacturing and regulatory compliance. Tiziana aims to advance clinical development and prepare for potential commercialization of intranasal foralumab, its lead candidate.

Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody currently under development as a novel immunomodulatory therapy. It is designed to work by binding to the T cell receptor, which helps modulate the immune response and reduce inflammation. In particular, foralumab is administered intranasally — a delivery method that may allow the drug to bypass the blood-brain barrier and directly influence central nervous system inflammation.

“Partnering with Renaissance is a significant milestone in our mission to bring intranasal foralumab to patients in need,” said Tiziana CEO Ivor Elrifi said in a statement.

Renaissance Lakewood is a CDMO based in Lakewood, New Jersey, specializing in nasal and sterile injectable pharmaceutical products. With nearly two decades of experience in nasal spray development, the company offers comprehensive services from formulation and development to testing and commercialization.

Tiziana’s pipeline includes anti-IL-6R (TZLS-501), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the interleukin-6 receptor, being developed for inflammatory conditions. The company is also investigating additional immunomodulatory approaches to address unmet medical needs in neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases.