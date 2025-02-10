Rentschler Biopharma’s climate goals approved by Science Based Target initiative

Rentschler Biopharma, a global contract development and manufacturing organization for biopharmaceuticals, has received official approval for its near-term climate targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The approval confirms that the company’s sustainability goals align with the 1.5°C trajectory outlined in the Paris Agreement, which is aimed at keeping global warming below critical levels.

As part of its commitment, Rentschler Biopharma has set a goal of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37.8% by 2029, using 2023 as the baseline. Additionally, the company has pledged that 81.8% of its suppliers, based on emissions from purchased goods and services, will establish their own science-based targets by the same year.

The approval marks a significant step in Rentschler Biopharma’s sustainability efforts, reinforcing its dedication to mitigating climate impact, according to the announcement. The company joins a growing group of 7,000 businesses worldwide that have committed to ambitious climate goals under the SBTi framework.

The SBTi is a corporate climate action initiative that provides companies with standards, tools, and guidance to set science-based GHG reduction targets. Its work supports global efforts to limit climate change by ensuring that corporate commitments align with the latest climate science.