Cellipont Bioservices, Xiogenix partner on cell therapy manufacturing

Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization, has partnered with Xiogenix, a biopharma technology company, to integrate advanced filling systems into its manufacturing processes.

The collaboration provides Cellipont with access to Xiogenix’s Ares X20 fill-and-finish system, aimed at improving efficiency and precision in cell therapy production.

The Ares X20 system automates formulation, manages precise temperature control, and processes multiple containers quickly while reducing waste. Its features are designed to support consistent product quality and address critical challenges in cell therapy manufacturing.

The partnership aligns with Cellipont’s efforts to expand its capabilities in process development and commercial-scale manufacturing. By incorporating advanced technology, the company seeks to enhance its support for clients producing cell therapies for clinical and commercial use.